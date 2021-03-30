New southern Dallas program provides job training for 500+ women

A new high-profile effort announced Tuesday aims to connect hundreds of women with jobs in southern Dallas.

The Women’s Workforce Readiness Initiative is a three-year program that will provide valuable training to more than 500 women in the area.

The instruction includes technical skills training, financial coaching and resume development, plus help with housing, transportation and child care.

Pepsico is one of the businesses putting its money and other resources behind the program.

"We know that these women can get a job but not a living wage. So the idea is to give them the resources that they need to help with those barriers, support their families to really ensure that they can thrive," said Laura Maxwell, the spokesperson and senior vice president for Pepsico.

For more information about the program, visit www.citysquare.org/womenatwork.