New Palo Pinto Mountains State Park set to open next year

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department unveiled more detailed plans for the first new state park in 25 years.

The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located on almost 5,000 acres of open land about 75 miles west of Fort Worth, near Tucker Lake.

State officials said it will be great for people who enjoy the great outdoors. The park will feature camping, equestrian trails, fishing, kayaking and hiking.

It also features rolling hills with peaks that have an elevation of about 1,400 feet, which is a nice change from the flat landscape of Dallas-Fort Worth.

TPWD hopes the park will be open to visitors sometime in late 2023.