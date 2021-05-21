New northbound I-35E exit ramp to Dallas North Tollway opens Saturday

TxDOT is opening a new I-35E northbound exit ramp to Dallas North Tollway Saturday morning.

The exit is being permanently relocated a half mile south of the current exit ramp near Downtown Dallas.

This is being done to help improve traffic flow as part of the $79 million Lowest Stemmons project. TxDOT said that area is the eighth-most congested highway segment in the state.

Weather permitting, the ramp will open at 5 a.m., and drivers are being told to plan ahead and make sure they now take the earlier exit for the Dallas North Tollway.