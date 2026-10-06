New Longview ISD Esports arena to train students for tech and media careers

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The Brief Longview ISD unveiled the new Lobo Gaming and Digital Science Esports Arena at LEAD Academy High School on Monday, Oct. 5. The facility features professional broadcast technology to prepare students for careers in competitive gaming, video production, and event management. The arena serves as the focal point for the district's K-12 gaming and digital media magnet pathway funded by an MSAP grant.



Longview ISD has announced the opening of a new e-sports arena designed to give students experience in competitive gaming, digital media and live event production.

Longview ISD unveils Lobo Gaming, Digital Science Esports arena

What we know:

The Lobo Gaming and Digital Science Esports Arena at LEAD Academy High School was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 5.

The space includes professional cameras, audio equipment, lighting and broadcasting technology. The arena is part of the district's Gaming Science and Digital Media magnet pathway, which is offered at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, Forest Park Middle School and LEAD Academy.

The arena’s production capabilities also will allow programming to be shared with schools across the district. A competition between elementary campuses, for example, could be broadcast to classrooms throughout Longview ISD.

(Longview ISD)

Hands-on training in media careers

Dig deeper:

The facility is also expected to support guest speakers, college opportunities, staff training, dual-credit courses, remote learning, student certifications and theatrical activities.

Students will be able to compete in esports and serve as 'shoutcasters', providing live commentary during e-sport matches. Students in this pathway also have the option of studying behind the scenes of:

Camera operators

Broadcasters

Video editors

Graphic designers

Photographers

Event organizers

Social media producers

(Longview ISD)

The district’s webpage says students in the pathway can explore game development, animation, video and audio production, coding, virtual reality and artificial intelligence through hands-on projects.

How Longview students prepare for tech careers

Elementary students will be introduced to creative play, basic coding, digital storytelling and collaborative design.

Middle school students will build skills through multimedia projects, 3D modeling, beginner game engines and esports teams.

At LEAD Academy, students can prepare portfolios, enter competitions, broadcast live events and create games and digital campaigns. Longview ISD also plans to create opportunities for older students to help lead events for younger students.

Podcasting stations are being developed at other campuses, so students can begin practicing skills they can later use in the arena.

Connecting student passions to college careers

What they're saying:

The district says the program will include dual-credit courses, industry certifications, competitive esports teams, tournaments, student showcases and career pathways in gaming, film and technology.

"A student’s interest in gaming can open the door to something they have never considered, whether that is producing a broadcast, creating digital content or leading a team," said Jeremy Stout, Longview ISD’s director of esports and digital media.

The program is supported through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) and builds on the district’s career and technical education and digital media offerings.

"We want students to see a connection between what excites them in school and what they can do after graduation," said Ben Wood, Longview ISD’s chief technology officer and MSAP director. "Bringing these opportunities together gives students more ways to discover their strengths and prepare for college and careers."

What's next:

The program has already helped connect Longview students with higher education. Longview ISD graduate Isaiah Haynes received a full-ride esports scholarship to Trinity Valley Community College.