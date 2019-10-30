New judge will hear Dallas County DA John Creuzot's contempt case stemming from Guyger trial

article

A new judge will hear the contempt of court case against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

He was to face Judge Tammy Kemp, the judge in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

She says Creuzot violated a gag order in the high profile case.

On the eve of the trial, Creuzot - a former judge himself - gave an interview about the case to FOX4.

The DA objected to Judge Kemp hearing the case.

Another judge from Wichita Falls will now handle it.