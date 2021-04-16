New elephant habitat opens at Fort Worth Zoo

article

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the opening of its newest habitat – Elephant Springs.

The space includes lush, green spaces and watering holes for the zoo’s Asian elephants and greater one-horned rhino to roam. It is nearly three times the size of its previous space.

It also features a themed floating observation deck, interactive water features, new restrooms and merchandise for guests to enjoy.

Behind the scenes at Elephant Springs, there are new climate-controlled areas, training spaces, food prep kitchens and stalls for the animals at night.

"As the No. 1 zoo in the country, we’re confident that the changes and improvements happening here will continue to elevate our profile as the nation’s top-ranked zoo as well as an international leader in animal care and conservation," said Fort Worth Zoo President Ardon Moore.

Elephant Springs is the second phase of the Fort Worth Zoo’s $100 million capital campaign, which aims to renovate habitats and create new ways to observe and interact with the animals.

"We are excited to bring guests face-to-face with some of the most unique creatures in the world here at the Fort Worth Zoo," said Zoo Executive Director Michael Fouraker. "While these animals have resided at the Zoo for some time, guests will be able to get closer to these animals and engage in ways that they’ve never been able to before. Elephant Springs will also shine a light on the struggles many of these animals face in the wild."

The next phase of the project opening in 2023 will includes expanded habitats for the zoo's lions, tigers, hyenas, African wild dogs, clouded leopards, cheetahs and several exotic bird species.