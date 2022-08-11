New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day

article

It’s the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas including Denton ISD.

The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students.

Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of a plan to upgrade the district’s older buildings.

It’s equipped with geothermal heating and cooling systems for maximum energy savings. It also has upgraded security and technology features, as well as spaces for students to collaborate.

"We have security upgrades in regards to cameras, doors, ballistic film. The same bond package that built this school also included security for all schools. A grant allowed us to put film in all our entries," said Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson. "We do our very best to make sure we have a safe and secure environment for our kids to learn and our families to send their kids to."

Other districts returning on Thursday include Avalon, BellsD, Bonham, Brock, Bynum, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cooper, Crowley, Denison, Elkhart, Ennis, Fannindel, Forney, Fruitvale, Gustine, Howe, Italy, Lake Dallas, Little Elm, Maypearl, Midlothian, Midway, Millsap, Mt. Vernon, Palestine, Palmer, Ponder, Princeton, Rice, Scurry-Rosser, Terrell, Trenton, Waxahachie, Whitewright, Wills Point, Wortham and Wylie ISDs.

