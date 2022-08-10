Richardson ISD school board to discuss restrictions on cell phones for middle, high school students

article

The Richardson ISD Board of Trustees is set to debate whether to ban cell phones in middle and high schools Thursday night.

Interim superintendent Tabitha Branum, who is set to become the district's next superintendent, proposed the new cell phone policy after those in the district reported seeing "ongoing distraction and lack of engagement," as well as "a wide variety of disciplinary issues that are the product of student smartphone use during the school day."

Students would be required to keep their phones in magnet-locked pouches until the end of each school day.

Parents could still reach their children through email on student Chromebooks.

Students who use their phones to manage a health condition would still be allowed to do so.

If approved, the new policy would start in a few weeks.

Richardson ISD students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, August 16.