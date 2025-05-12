Dallas violent crime rate down 14% from last year, police chief says

The Brief Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux faced Dallas City Council members for the first time as chief of the public safety committee. The Dallas Police Department saw the biggest drop in crime in murders with 21 fewer victims and aggravated assaults with 224 fewer victims. Dallas city council members illustrated that there is still room for growth.



Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux faced Dallas City Council members for the first time as chief of the public safety committee. This meeting comes as the city is seeing a significant drop in overall violent crime.

The city has seen three years in a row with drops in violent crime and this year it is on the same track with a more than 14 percent drop in violent crime compared with last year.

The Dallas Police Department saw the biggest drop in crime in murders with 21 fewer victims and aggravated assaults with 224 fewer victims.

But Dallas City Council members illustrated that there is still room for growth.

What they're saying:

Comeaux credited the men and women of his police department for the decrease in the crime rate.

"As of April 30, 409 fewer victims of violent crime than the previous year, an amazing number," said Comeaux. "The reduction is due to the hard work of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department."

Dallas Council Members on the crime rate

Mayor Pro Tem Tennel Atkins says an apartment complex in his district on Bonnie View is riddled with problems.

"We've lost 2 lives there in the last 6 months," said Atkins. "I'm getting frustrated, and the community is getting frustrated."

Atkins says the city has been trying to get access to monitor cameras on the property but a revolving door of owners for the property keeps pushing the timeline. Atkins says there is no time to lose.

Public safety committee vice chair Kathy Stewart says her district has also recently seen an uptick in violent crime.

"Reality check for me is that there were 3 shootings in D10 over the last 48 hours. One family violence," said Stewart. "I know making this progress is extraordinarily important headed in the right direction. But I also know it is May. We are headed into summer when violent crime increases for whatever reason."

What's next:

The city is also doubling the department's marketing budget.

When it comes to recruiting new officers, the department is making progress with competitive pay compared with other departments.