New Arlington police chief meets with community

Arlington’s new police chief met with members of the community Monday.

Chief Al Jones started with the city two weeks ago after 25 years with the Baltimore County Police Department.

The city hosted an event to welcome Chief Jones and to give residents the opportunity to talk to him.

He said he’s excited about getting to know those he’ll be serving.

"I think what I’m most looking forward to most is probably the interactions with people. Like I said, I am a servant leader, a relational policing guy. I want to be able to get into the community and interact with the community," he said.

Chief Jones said he’s also looking forward to going back to a sense of normalcy after the pandemic because it’s hard to interact with people while following social distancing guidelines.