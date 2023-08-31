New 911 technology lets some North Texans share video of emergencies

article

People who call 911 in several Dallas suburbs can now share live video with their emergency call takers.

The new software is in use in Carrollton. It also works in Addison, Coppell, and Farmers Branch because the cities use a joint dispatch hub.

The dispatchers can send a link to those calling for help, which allows them to turn on video chat on their phones.

The goal is to give first responders more information about the emergency and help them make more informed decisions before they arrive.

"We are very happy to provide this service to our residents; it is going to be a game changer," said North Texas Emergency Communications Center Executive Director Terry Goswick. "This feature will allow first responders the ability to see, first-hand, what is going on at the scene of the incident and allow the professionals to relay accurate information."

There’s no app to download, but the 911 callers would have to opt in to start the video chat. It ends when they hang up.