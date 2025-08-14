Nearly $3M in assets seized after Texas crypto laundering investigation

article

An investigation into a suspect for computer fraud and money laundering, in part by Texas FBI agents, has led to the seizure of nearly $3 million in assets.

Crypto laundering investigation

Ianis Aleksandrovich Antropenko is charged by indictment in the Northern District of Texas for conspiring to commit computer fraud and abuse, computer fraud and abuse, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Wednesday, the Department of Justice authorized the seizure of over $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from a wallet owned by Antropenko, as well as $70,000 in cash and a luxury vehicle.

Antropenko's indictment says he used ransomware to attack individuals, businesses and organizations worldwide. The seized assets are believed to be proceeds from these attacks.

The cryptocurrency was laundered in various ways, the DOJ says, including through a now-disabled service called ChipMixer, and exchanging crypto for cash.

What's next:

The seizures were authorized for the Eastern District of Virginia, the Central District of California, and the Northern District of Texas.

The FBI Dallas and Norfolk Field Offices and the Virtual Assets Unit are investigating the case.