NCAA denies Brendan Sorsby reinstatement as Texas Tech QB files lawsuit over sports gambling ban

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The Brief The NCAA denied Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby reinstatement for the 2026-27 season following an investigation into sports gambling. Sorsby recently completed residential treatment for a gambling addiction and has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA to overturn the decision. A court hearing is scheduled but it remains unknown if this legal challenge will restore his collegiate eligibility or force him into the NFL Supplemental Draft.



Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been denied reinstatement by the NCAA for the 2026-27 college football season following an investigation into sports gambling activity, casting serious doubt on whether one of college football's highest-profile transfers will be able to play at the collegiate level.

What we know:

The NCAA rejected Sorsby's request to regain eligibility after Texas Tech previously ruled him ineligible and submitted a reinstatement appeal on his behalf.

The NCAA investigation centers on allegations that Sorsby placed online wagers on sports over a period of several years, including bets tied to Indiana football during this time with the Hoosiers program back in Fall of 2022.

Some reports state the wagers were placed on Indiana to win and did not involve games in which he played.

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Big picture view:

NCAA rules prohibit athletes from betting on professional or collegiate sports. Violations involving wagers on an athlete's own school can carry permanent eligibility consequences for collegiate sports.

Sorsby, a Denton native, reportedly received an NIL package valued at approximately $5 million after throwing for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2025. The denial marks another major setback for Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati after emerging as one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - APRIL 17: Brendan Sorsby #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes during the Texas Tech Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium on April 17, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images for ONIT)

What they're saying:

The reinstatement decision comes days after Sorsby announced he had completed a residential treatment program for gambling addiction and anxiety disorder. In a statement posted Tuesday on social media, Sorsby said he accepted responsibility for his actions and described the treatment process as life-changing.

"For the first time in many years, I feel more free and no longer fully at the mercy of my addiction," Sorsby wrote.

Sorsby thanked his family, teammates, coaches and Texas Tech officials for supporting him during treatment and said he hopes speaking publicly about his addiction helps "reduce the stigma" surrounding mental health and gambling disorders.

He also expressed hope that he could eventually return to Texas Tech and continue his football career with support from the university’s recovery resources.

What's next:

On May 18, Sorsby reportedly filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking immediate eligibility for the upcoming season, arguing his diagnosed gambling disorder should be considered in the reinstatement process.

According to reports, his legal team requested expedited action because of the approaching deadline to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

A court hearing in Lubbock County remains scheduled as Sorsby continues to challenge the NCAA’s ruling.