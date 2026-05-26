LIVE: Tarrant County runoff election results
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County election results for the May 2026 Texas primary runoff will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close across Texas at 7 p.m.
Primary elections give Democrats and Republicans across the state a chance to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot.
Tarrant County Election Results
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The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County Elections Office.