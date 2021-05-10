NBC won't air 2022 Golden Globes

NBC will not air next year's Golden Globes, according to a statement from the network.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," NBC's statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday said.

The move comes after Netflix and Amazon recently cut their ties with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The HFPA came under fire in recent months when it was revealed the organization lacked a single Black member, and faced accusations of somewhat unprofessional behaviors and accepting gifts from competing productions.

On Thursday, the HFPA voted to make a handful of changes to the organization, including bringing in a Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, as well as new members, presumably with a focus on diversity.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, however, was not thrilled with the changes made, and sent the HFPA a letter to demand more action be taken.

"Like many in our industry, we’ve been waiting for today’s announcement in the hope that you would acknowledge the breadth of issues facing the HFPA and provide a clear roadmap for change," read the letter, according to Deadline.

Sarandos admitted that the new changes were "a first step," but said he didn't believe they would ultimately solve the "systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate."

"So we’re stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made," declared Sarandos. "We know that you have many well-intentioned members who want real change — and that all of us have more work to do to create an equitable and inclusive industry."

He concluded: "But Netflix and many of the talent and creators we work with cannot ignore the HFPA’s collective failure to address these crucial issues with urgency and rigor."

In a separate statement Friday, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke communicated that company's position.

"We have not been working with the HFPA since these issues were first raised," Salke said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "and like the rest of the industry, we are awaiting a sincere and significant resolution before moving forward."

The outcry against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has also included strong statements from Time's Up, a group of 100 Hollywood publicity firms and stars including David Oyelowo, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson.

The Globes, produced by Dick Clark Productions, have suffered ratings drops in recent years but still rank among the most-watched award shows — usually third to the Oscars and the Grammys. The 78th Golden Globes, held Feb. 28, attracted 6.9 million viewers, a 63% drop from the 2020 telecast, watched by 18.4 million.

The HFPA did not immediately respond to FOX News' request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.

