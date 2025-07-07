The Brief The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, NBA, and NBA Players Association are jointly donating over $2 million to Central Texas flood relief efforts. This collective contribution supports immediate and long-term recovery for communities devastated by the July 4th weekend flash flooding. The donation comes as other Texas sports teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers, have also made significant contributions to the relief efforts.



The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, NBA and the NBA Player's Association are donating more than $2 million to relief efforts in the Texas Hill Country.

Dozens were killed in flash flooding over the July 4th weekend in Central Texas.

The teams, the NBA and the NBA Players Association released a statement on Monday:

"The NBA Family is heartbroken by the loss of life and the devastation caused by the flooding across the Texas Hill Country. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and we extend our deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders and volunteers. Amid so much sorrow, we are inspired by the strength of the Texas community as it comes together during this incredibly difficult time. In that spirit, the NBA, the NBPA, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are joining together to provide more than $2 million to support immediate and long-term relief to those most impacted."

Several professional sports teams in Texas have made large donations to flooding relief.

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans each donated $500,000.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers each donated $1 million.

How you can help

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .