Dallas Cowboys donate $500K to Central Texas flood relief efforts

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday announced they were making a donation towards flood recovery efforts in Central Texas.

In a social media post, the team said they were donating $500,000 to go toward resources for rescue, relief and recovery.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones," the team said on Facebook. "This has been devastating to see, and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers."

In addition to the Cowboys' donation, the NFL Foundation and Houston Texas are also making $500,000 contributions each.

At least 59 people were killed in Kerr County as rapidly rising river levels along the Guadalupe River swept away homes and vehicles on Friday.

Kerr County officials said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered.

While they have not given an estimate on the number of people believed to be missing, 11 girls and 1 counselor are known to be missing from Camp Mystic, a girls' Christian camp located along the banks of the river in Hunt, Texas.

Rescue efforts have been around the clock since Friday, with officials saying more than 850 people have been rescued.