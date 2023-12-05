Navarro County volunteer fire departments have contracts extended

Leaders in Navarro County voted in an emergency meeting to extend a contract with volunteer firefighters.

The previous contract expired Sept. 30.

The county's 23 volunteer fire departments went two months without a deal in place.

They were concerned they would run out of money and would not be able to respond to emergencies.

Aaron Hogue, the Vice President of the Navarro County Firefighter Association, says the contract extension provides a fresh start that's good for the community.

"We will have more meetings to come, but as of right now, we have coverage for our citizens and that's the most important part that we needed," said Hogue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Contract dispute causing issues for volunteer fire departments in Navarro County

The contract was also revised to allow volunteers to respond to medical emergencies in addition to fires.

It is in effect through the end of March.

Navarro County commissioners will form a committee to amend and approve a final contract.