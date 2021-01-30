Navarro County Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers dies from COVID-19 complications

article

Navarro County Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers died from COVID-19 complications Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Rogers first posted about testing positive for COVID-19 last month, and a post on his Facebook page Saturday confirmed he passed away at 2:01 p.m.

This came "after a long and valiant struggle with COVID-19," in which he received "most every available treatment for COVID-19."

He reportedly had the choice of being on a ventilator, and made the decision to move to comfort care only.

Rogers passed on a message to #blockyourman, reminding people to wear a mask, wash their hands, and social distance.

There is a bronze statue of Dr. Rogers in Corsicana to honor the impact he's had in Navarro County.

Rogers also served on the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees from 1992 to 2010, before joining again in 2014.

"From his work in private practice and public health, to his decades of volunteer work on the sidelines of Corsicana Tiger football games, Dr. Rogers has been a constant in the changing face of medicine in Navarro County," it states on VisitCoricana.com as part of the reason why the statue was made.