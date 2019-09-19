National Pepperoni Pizza Day: Where to snag deals on your favorite slice

If you needed a good excuse for a cheat day, National Pepperoni Pizza Day is Friday, and it might just be the alibi you’ve been looking for to enjoy your favorite slice.

As expected, restaurants across the country will be offering deals on everyone’s favorite one-topping pizza, so here’s where to find them:

Domino's: As part of their week-long carryout deal, the popular pizza chain is offering a three-topping pizza for $7.99 as well as a carry-out deal that offers five different styles of crust to choose from, including gluten free.

Pizza Hut: Sign up for their Hut Rewards program and you’ll receive a medium pepperoni pizza for just $1 when you order any pizza online.

A man sprinkles parmesan cheese on a slice of pepperoni pizza.

Cicis Pizza: The buffet-style restaurant will be offering free unlimited kid’s buffet with purchase of an adult buffet and large drink for one day only on Sept. 20. You’ll also be able to get half off any size pizza when you buy one.

Blaze Pizza: Take advantage of free delivery with all online orders all the way through Sept. 29.

Sbarro: Get a coupon for a free NY XL slice with the purchase of a drink when you join their Slice Society rewards program.