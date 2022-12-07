Fort Worth ISD among those to lower flags for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

article

Wednesday marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, and there are several ceremonies held to remember those who were killed.

A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished.

Flags across the U.S. are also flying at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Fort Worth ISD is among school districts lowering flags from sunrise to sunset at all its buildings.