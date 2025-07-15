Nathan Johnson, Democratic state senator, jumps into attorney general race

article

The Brief State Sen. Nathan Johnson announced his run for Texas attorney general Tuesday. Johnson is the first Democrat to enter the race. Three Republicans: Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton and Aaron Reitz are also running for the position.



State Sen. Nathan Johnson announced Tuesday that he is running for Texas attorney general.

The Dallas Democrat is in his third term in the Texas Senate.

What they're saying:

"After years of corruption and abuse of the office, misplaced priorities, and bad management, Texas needs an AG who can meet the present moment – with strength, independence, and a genuine commitment to serve the people of Texas," Johnson said on X.

While Johnson is the first Democrat to enter the race, the field to replace current Attorney General Ken Paxton is already getting crowded.

Two Republican state senators, Joan Huffman and Mayes Middleton, are running in the Republican primary. Former Department of Justice lawyer, Aaron Reitz, is another candidate on the Republican side.

The position opened after Paxton announced he would challenge John Cornyn for the U.S. Senate.

In his campaign announcement, Johnson said he wanted to be an attorney general that has a "genuine commitment to serve the people of Texas."

"Texas needs and deserves an attorney general who won't take orders from Washington DC or from mega-donors, but who will toke on market abuse and political corruption; who isn't driven by party shot-callers or political ambition, but by a commitment to serving the people of this state; who will uphold out freedoms and protect our rights, and who respects and understands the law," Johnson said.