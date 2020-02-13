NASA astronaut shares sweet video of dog welcoming her home after she spent nearly a year in space

This is one happy puppy.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared a video on Twitter of her dog welcoming her home after she spent nearly a year in space.

In the tweet, Koch writes, "Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!"

Koch and two of her International Space Station crewmates touched down safely in Kazakhstan in the early morning hours of Thursday.

RELATED: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, crewmates return to Earth

Koch completed a 328-day mission, nearly 11 months, onboard the space station before returning to Earth after NASA extended her mission last April.

Advertisement

RELATED: World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history

Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the previous record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-17. Koch was also part of the first all-female spacewalking team in October.

This story was reported from Austin.