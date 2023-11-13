Suspect wanted for stealing $38K from Buddhist temple in North Texas

article

Police have identified one of the suspects wanted for targeting Buddhist temples in North Texas and stealing about $38,000 in cash from one of those temples last year.

The White Settlement Police Department believes 36-year-old Narcis Chiciu was one of the nine thieves caught on video at the Wat Busayadhammvanaram Buddhist Temple in White Settlement on Nov. 20, 2022.

The department released video of that incident. It showed the suspects – mostly women wearing headscarves and masks – distracting the monks and stealing cash.

Police said several of the women snuck into the temple’s back area while the other suspects chatted with the monks and asked to pray. They broke into file cabinets, kicked in doors, and damaged property while looking for cash.

After just 23 minutes, the suspects all got back into a stolen minivan and got away with $38,000.

"Investigators believe the temple was targeted based upon prior knowledge of the facility having a large amount of donations during the month of November," the White Settlement Police Department said in a news release.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (White Settlement PD)

At least three other Buddhist temples in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were the target of similar incidents around the same time.

White Settlement police said the Westworth Village Police Department helped to identify Chiciu through various law enforcement databases.

His prior mugshots closely resemble one of the male suspects in the video.

(White Settlement PD)

There is now a warrant out for Chiciu’s arrest on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police are searching for him and believe he is living in the Arlington area.

"Investigators are hopeful once Mr. Chiciu is in custody, the additional suspects can be identified," the White Settlement Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Chiciu is asked to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS or email investigator@wspd.us.