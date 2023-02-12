Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase

article

A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas.

Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went up to three people who were eating in the 2400 block of N. Haskell Avenue.

Martin reportedly tried to talk with them, but the people didn’t want to talk with him, so they left the area.

As they were northbound on N. Central Expressway, police said Martin followed them and shot their vehicle.

READ MORE: Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot

He reportedly continued to follow their vehicle into Richardson, when Richardson PD tried to stop Martin.

Other law enforcement agencies joined in as Martin led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase went back into Dallas along N. Central Expressway, where Martin was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit and arrest.

Martin was taken to the Dallas County jail. His charges were not released.