Murdered Kaufman County woman's stolen car at center of deadly Richardson police chase

The family of a mother found dead in her Kaufman County home this weekend say it was her car at the center of a deadly police chase that ended in Dallas.

53-year-old Michelle Ingram has been identified as the murder victim out of Kaufman County. Her family says they didn’t hear from her over the weekend and became concerned.

After multiple welfare checks, some family members got inside of her home and found her body under a blanket.

Ray Saffold is the one who found his aunt dead inside her Kaufman County home Sunday afternoon.

"We finally pop the door open, and then we shot upstairs. It was dark. That gave me caution. It’s dark. We don’t know what is going on. We don’t know if he’s in there," he recalled.

Ingram leaves behind a son of her own, but Saffold says she was a second mother to many.

Featured article

"She was a loving and caring person. I feel like that led to her demise," Ingram’s nephew said. "She was just too caring, and she couldn’t see the carelessness in other people sometimes."

Once Kaufman County constables arrived on scene Sunday, they realized foul play was involved.

Ingram’s family says her husband of 20 years wasn’t home, and her brand-new black Cadillac was gone.

Nearly 24 hours later on Monday afternoon, Richardson police tried to pull over a black Cadillac with paper tags they say was a vehicle of interest in the weekend Kaufman County murder. A chase began.

"I saw it on the news. And then I got a glimpse of the car, and he was in her car," Saffold recalled. "And that is how I knew it was him."

Investigators say the driver of the Cadillac shot at a marked Richardson police vehicle multiple times, and the officer returned gunfire.

The chase came to an end in Dallas when police say the driver shot himself before the Cadillac came to a stop at the frontage road of North Central Expressway near the I-635 interchange.

Police have not confirmed the identity of that driver, but Ingram’s family believes they do know who the driver was. They’re calling this a case of domestic violence, and now they’re left with zero explanation.

"It wouldn’t change anything. But the fact that is why did you do that to her?" Saffold said.

Police say a female passenger in the Cadillac was hospitalized after being shot multiple times by the driver.

Three children, ages 5, 15 and 17, were in the backseat during the chase and the shootout. They were not harmed.

Back in Kaufman County, neighbors noticed crime scene investigators at Ingram’s home the last 48 hours.

But on Tuesday, the dots were connected, and people living nearby were left shocked.

"I knew something was going on because they had the tape around the house," said neighbor Curtis Kimmons. "That’s horrible. That’s horrible what happened to her."

Dallas police and Richardson police are working the investigations. No officers were injured.

The unidentified woman who was in the passenger seat of the Cadillac remains in critical condition Tuesday night at a Dallas hospital.