Murder suspect featured on Trackdown allowed to bond out of jail following data loss by Dallas PD

A murder suspect featured in FOX 4’s Trackdown segment will bond out of jail because of the massive data loss at the Dallas Police Department.

Jonathan Pitts was scheduled to go on trial this week on charges he murdered a man at a Dallas motel.

However, files pertaining to his case were potentially compromised, and possibly deleted in April's data loss.

Dallas police said an IT employee mistakenly deleted 22 terabytes of information.

Eight terabytes were permanently deleted and not recoverable at this point

The state was granted more time to prepare, and now Pitts is getting out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He also has to wear an electronic leg monitor.

This is the first known case impacted by the data loss.

