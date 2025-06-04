North Dallas murder: Mother's week of pleas led to suspect's arrest

The Brief Olivia Rodriguez, 30, was found dead in an apartment near Forest Lane and Highway 75 on Monday, June 2. Her mother, Judy Garza, had contacted Dallas police for over a week, fearing for her daughter's safety after she missed her child's birthday. Teray Montrell Sam, 33, has been charged with Rodriguez's murder, and the Dallas Police Department is reviewing requests for more details.



Dallas police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment near Forest Lane and Highway 75.

Olivia Rodriguez' mother, Judy Garza, told FOX 4 that she reached out to Dallas police for more than a week, saying she feared something had happened.

North Dallas Murder Arrest

The Latest:

Wednesday night, FOX 4 obtained an arrest warrant affidavit from Dallas County for 33-year-old Teray Montrell Sam's arrest. According to the document, Rodriguez was found in an "advanced state of decomposition" in Sam's apartment prior to his arrest.

Sam let officers into his apartment, where the affidavit says they found Rodriguez on the living room floor surrounded by blankets and other items. The document says investigation at the scene found a large amount of blood in the home, as well as evidence that he had killed Rodriquez with a bladed weapon. Officials believe the victim had been dead for several days.

Following the investigation, Sam was arrested on a charge of murder on Monday.

Mother's Pleas Lead to Investigation

What they're saying:

Garza last heard from her daughter on May 24.

She said when Rodriguez didn’t call her daughter for her birthday on May 27, she knew something was wrong.

"She never misses her daughter's birthday, never," said Garza.

Garza said she reached out to Dallas police multiple times but with no luck.

The last time family members saw Rodriguez, they say she was with Sam.

Garza says during the visit her daughter left her a package that had the Dallas address where they would eventually find Rodriguez’s body.

"And she had left my daughter an envelope, almost like it was a sign, saying, hey, I bought this phone case for your phone. See if it fits. And it had the address," said Garza.

On that tragic Monday morning, Garza said she contacted Sam and told him to meet her at the 75 West Apartments on Forest Lane. Public records show that address is where Sam lived.

When they arrived, Garza says Dallas police were doing a wellness check at the apartment. Garza said she smelled a strong odor and when officers entered the apartment, Rodriguez's body was on the floor. On Wednesday, Garza had just come from the funeral home, saying her daughter’s body was badly decomposed.

Victim's mother's statement to Sam

Garza had this message for the man police said killed her daughter.

"I want him to rot in prison," said Garza. "He deserves to feel the same pain she felt because her body was by the door. She could have been trying to get help, and didn't even make it out the door."

What's next:

Sam is now charged with Rodriquez's murder. He's being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

FOX 4 reached out to Dallas police for more details earlier today and were told the request is under review.