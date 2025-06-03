Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman in North Dallas

Published  June 3, 2025 7:44pm CDT
Teray Montrell Sam

What we know:

DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Forest Lane on Monday night, June 2, at approximately 8:00 PM.

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive inside a home. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location and confirmed that 30-year-old Olivia Leann Rodriguez had died. 

33-year-old Teray Montrell Sam was arrested and charged with murder. 

The victim and suspect are known to one another.

What we don't know:

Information regarding the relationship between suspect and victim is unknown. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Morgan at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

