Man arrested on murder charge after car-to-car shooting in Fort Worth

The Brief A Fort Worth man was charged with murder after shooting a driver from another car. The suspect, Christopher Blanton Jr., claimed he felt threatened, but police say a witness refutes this. The victim, Cody Davontae Scott, 32, died from his injuries. Blanton is held on a $30,000 bond.



A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a driver from another vehicle in Fort Worth Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4, another person in the suspect's car claimed the victim was not visible behind tinted windows at the time of the shooting.

Fort Worth car-to-car shooting

The latest:

The victim in the shooting has been identified as Cody Davontae Scott, 32. He was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle around 2:55 p.m. on East Berry Street with a gunshot wound, the arrest document says.

A dually pickup was identified as the suspect vehicle, and two occupants were identified soon after. The driver, identified as the suspect, was Christopher Jerome Blanton Jr., 29.

In an interview with Blanton's front-seat passenger, investigators were told Blanton told the passenger to lean back in his seat just before the shooting. Blanton then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at Scott's vehicle.

The passenger reportedly told police Scott's windows were tinted to the point that he never saw the victim; he was unsure why Blanton would have shot at the man.

Blanton told police he thought Scott's vehicle was following him, and he felt threatened enough to shoot.

The arrest document says all other witness statements and evidence from the scene contradict Scott threatening Blanton.

Blanton is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $150,000 bond for his murder charge.

The backstory:

Scott, who was not identified until after initial FOX 4 reporting, was in critical condition Monday.

He later died of his injuries following the shooting and subsequent crash.