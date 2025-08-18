Fort Worth driver critically injured in crash after being shot

article

The Brief A driver was shot and critically injured after his car crashed into a light pole in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon. Police believe the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that began near a convenience store with two individuals in a pickup truck. Two individuals have been detained for questioning, but the identities of the victim and suspects have not yet been released.



Fort Worth Police east units originally responded to a major accident near the 4600 block of E. Berry St. where a small sedan struck a light pole and the driver was possibly shot at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that the driver was shot, and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we know:

The details surrounding the event are still being investigated, but Fort Worth police say it is believed that a verbal altercation took place near a convenience store with two subjects occupying a large pickup truck.

At least one gunshot was fired at the driver of the sedan at some point after both parties left the store.

Officers were able to identify the pickup truck, and officers were able to detain both individuals inside of it.

What's next:

These individuals have been transported for questioning.

The driver of the sedan still remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.