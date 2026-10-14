Mesquite shooting leaves two 18-year-olds dead after family dispute

The Brief Two 18-year-olds died and a 20-year-old man suffered injuries in an early morning shooting in Mesquite. Police say a dispute between family members led to a physical fight and gunfire. Authorities are withholding the identities of the victims as the investigation continues.



A family dispute in Mesquite escalated into a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning, leaving two 18-year-olds dead and a 20-year-old injured.

What we know:

Mesquite Police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Amber Springs Drive at about 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

It was reported earlier that the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Clearwater Drive. However, the investigation determined the actual shooting took place on Amber Springs Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two 18-year-old males in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported both teenagers to Baylor Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

A third victim, a 20-year-old man, arrived separately at a local emergency room with gunshot wounds. Investigators connected him to the same incident.

Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police believe an argument between family members escalated into a shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not clarified the exact relationships between the family members involved or what initially sparked the argument.

Officers have not announced any arrests at this time.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials will release additional information as it becomes available.