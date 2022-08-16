Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after 'concerns'

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over what the district called 'concerns'.

The district says law enforcement visited Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy, Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review.

The campuses were cleared as of 9:20 a.m.

DeSoto ISD says no credible threats of concern were found and that students and staff are safe.

The district credited its campus safety planning for the quick response.

DeSoto ISD asked parents and students to report any suspicious activity in the future.