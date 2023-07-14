North Texas boy hopes to be named 'Mullet Champ'

A North Texas boy is hoping to show he's all business when it comes to his party in the back and take home the coveted title of ‘Mullet Champ.’

An online competition on MulletChamp.com started this week to find the best kids and teens mullets around.

Gavin Clinton from Weatherford is competing in the 5 to 8-year-old division.

"I saw one. I wanted one. I got one. I've been working on this bad boy for 3 years," his bio says on the website.

Round One of voting goes until Monday, July 17.

In Round Two, the Top 100 will compete for votes from July 20-24.

Then on Aug. 7-11 the Top 25 will compete for the Mullet Champ title.

The competition looks to raise money for former NFL player and mullet-enthusiast Jared Allen's Home for the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

The winners will receive a cash prize, a prize package and of course bragging rights.