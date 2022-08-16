Motorcyclist dies in Fort Worth crash

article

A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in northwest Fort Worth.

The fatal accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on NE 28th Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding, crashed and then the bike hit a vehicle that was turning onto the street.

Emergency crews responded and said it was clear right away there wasn't much that could be done to save the motorcyclist.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.