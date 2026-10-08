Mother at loss after State Fair of Texas purse thief takes terminally ill child's medication

The Brief Kayla Price tells FOX 4 her purse was stolen during a recent visit to the State Fair of Texas, and she lost her son's lifesaving medication from the theft. Price's son, 3-year-old Devin Cervantes, has a terminal brain tumor and was recently placed in hospice care. His medication helps prevent seizures and costs around $2,000. Price has filed a police report trying to find her purse and the medication, and has made an emotional plea to the thief to return what he stole.



A Dallas mother is at a loss after her terminally ill son's medication was stolen along with over $1,000 in her purse at the State Fair of Texas this week.

State Fair of Texas purse theft

What we know:

Dallas mother Kayla Price tells FOX 4 her purse was stolen during a trip to the State Fair of Texas on Tuesday, October 6, at around 8 p.m.

Price says she put her purse in the back lip of her 3-year-old son Devin's wheelchair, but it was gone when she momentarily looked away to take care of her older son.

Around $1,500 was inside Price's purse when it was stolen, alongside Devin's expensive medication, which she says costs around $2,000 to replace.

Devin has a terminal brain tumor, and despite six rounds of chemotherapy, he has recently been placed in hospice care. His medication helps prevent seizures.

Devin Cervantes

What they're saying:

Price says Devin had a good day on Tuesday, which spurred the trip to the State Fair. Now, she's dealing with the loss of Devin's life-saving medication.

"The potential of my son having a seizure and me not having that medication …it sucks," Price tells FOX 4's Alex Boyer. "I could lose everything because of someone's careless act. It really hurts because I would do anything for my baby."

Kayla Price

Despite his diagnosis, Price says Devin still loves to smile, dance, and sing.

Price has filed a police report with the Dallas Police Department, but in the meantime, she's made an emotional plea to the thief to return what they stole.

"I hope, I really wish you had it in your heart to return everything. You don't know the pain that you're causing me or my kids who you're hurting. Just give it all back."

Devin Cervantes

What you can do:

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact them.

Price has started a GoFundMe to support Devin's cancer journey, which you can find here.