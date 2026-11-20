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The Brief A 36-year-old man died in the hospital days after falling during a fight with another fan at a Dallas Cowboys game. The man stayed to watch the entire game before complaining of pain and being taken to the hospital. Arlington police are investigating the death and waiting on autopsy results from the medical examiner.



A 36-year-old man died in the hospital days after a fight at a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys fan dies after game

What we know:

According to Arlington Police, the man attended the Cowboys game on Nov. 15.

Police say he fell during a fight with another fan around kickoff time. The man stayed and watched the game, but a friend told officers he began complaining of pain.

After the game, the man was taken to the hospital.

The man's family contacted Arlington police to file a report on Nov. 17. One day later, on Nov. 18, police were notified that the man died at the hospital.

Police are treating the case as a death investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man's name or shared any information about the other fan involved in the fight.