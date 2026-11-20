Man dies days after fight at Dallas Cowboys game
ARLINGTON, Texas - A 36-year-old man died in the hospital days after a fight at a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys fan dies after game
What we know:
According to Arlington Police, the man attended the Cowboys game on Nov. 15.
Police say he fell during a fight with another fan around kickoff time. The man stayed and watched the game, but a friend told officers he began complaining of pain.
After the game, the man was taken to the hospital.
The man's family contacted Arlington police to file a report on Nov. 17. One day later, on Nov. 18, police were notified that the man died at the hospital.
Police are treating the case as a death investigation.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the man's name or shared any information about the other fan involved in the fight.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Arlington Police Department.