Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Grand Prairie

A mosquito sample found in Grand Prairie has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Following the positive test, the city will spray an area, with Trinity Boulevard being the north boundary, Hardrock Road being the east boundary, Oakdale Road the south boundary, and Roy Orr Boulevard the west boundary. Click here for a map.

They will spray on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, starting at 9 p.m.

Those who live nearby are being told to stay indoors, keep their pets inside, and cover fish ponds while crews are spraying.