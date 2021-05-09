Morning wreck causes traffic problems on I-45 in Ellis County

article

A crash between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck caused traffic problems on I-45 in Ellis County Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m., involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck near the city of Palmer.

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling soda, turned on its side and caught fire on an overpass.

That driver was not hurt.

Two people in the pickup truck were taken to a local hospital. There conditions were not known.

The southbound lanes were closed for a time, and a TxDOT structural engineer is checking the overpass to make sure it wasn’t damaged.