More people starting to feel comfortable with air travel as more vaccinations are happening

It seems like the fear of pandemic air travel is dwindling.

The TSA said this past Sunday was its busiest day in the past year, and Memorial Day weekend will likely be even busier.

Vaccinations are playing a big role, as people are feeling more comfortable being back in crowds.

Travel restricting are starting to let up while industry experts said there's lots of pent up demand.

Many Americans are ready to take flight.

There were many eager airline travelers at Dallas Love Field Wednesday.

"People are getting really restless in their homes, especially with more vaccinations rolling out," Lucy Kehr said.

Travel experts said increasing COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide are helping to boost airline ticket sales.

"In the last few weeks, we've seen a greater comfort level among American travelers to hop in airplanes for domestic flights," TravelZoo senior editor Gabe Saglie said.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said the average April flight was 79% full, and it expects June flights to be 85% full.

That's approaching pre-pandemic levels.

That's very good news for Dallas Love Field, the low cost carrier's hub.

"This past April, we did about 80% of what we did in April 2019, and 2019 was the busiest year that we've ever had here at Love Field," Dallas Love Field spokesperson Chris Perry said.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is seeing travel growth too.

A spokesperson said American plans to fly nearly 870 daily departures from DFW, which is only about 40 fewer flights compared to peak summer days in 2019.

"We are thankful that we're hoping nearing the end of the pandemic," said Paul Hartshorn Jr., with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. "We are seeing the return to a lot of beach markets, outdoor activities."

Saglie expects the upward trend to continue.

"By the time we get to the middle of that summer season, we’re going to be riding a wave that will probably take us into the holidays this year," he said.

Southwest passenger Will Tyson is already thinking about his next trip.

"I'm really thinking about going to Jamaica," he said.

United Airlines added 400 flights to its summer schedule, and as a result of the increased flight schedules, many airlines are offering summer deals, to get people excited about flying again.