More details released in killing of Allen mother and daughter

article

Court documents reveal more about a man accused of killing his mother and sister in Collin County.

Burak Hezar is charged with capital murder for the deaths of Isil Borat and Burcu Hezar.

A search warrant affidavit states Borat’s husband returned to his Allen home from Seattle on April 24. He believed his stepson was having an episode at the time because he had a knife in his hand.

The affidavit states he asked his stepson to sit down on the couch with him to watch a movie.

At some point, Borat’s husband walked into his master bedroom. That’s when he discovered his wife had been stabbed to death.

"They were there together for a period of time, and then the stepfather discovers that there’s a problem," Allen PD Sgt. John Felty said.

Borat’s husband forced his way out of the house and asked a neighbor to call 911, the affidavit states.

Responding offers found both bodies in the home. Hezar’s 17-year-old sister, a student at Allen High School, was found in an upstairs bedroom.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested later that day at DFW Airport.

"Now he had a ticket to go to San Francisco, California. That’s where his biological father resides, at some point, he abandons the idea," Sgt. Felty said.

He tried to rent a car but failed. Airport police found him and took him into custody.

Advertisement

Police still do not know what led to the killings.