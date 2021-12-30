Monoclonal antibody treatment available in Ferris

article

A COVID-19 antibody treatment currently in short supply is now available again in Ferris, south of Dallas.

The city is scheduled to get 400 doses of Sotrovimab.

It’s the only antibody treatment shown to be effective against the omicron variant.

Until now, Ferris’ infusion center had bene offering Regeneron.

Five other infusion centers across the state including the one in Fort Worth have run out of their supply of Sotrovimab.

The government is expected to ship more to Texas next month.

