Missing Fort Worth boy, 13, killed by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver killed a 13-year-old boy who was out on a walk last month. Fort Worth police still have no leads.

Israel Ethan Hernandez left on Nov. 9, but his body wasn't found for another week. His family is begging for someone to come forward.

Right now, there appears to be no witnesses, and nothing captured the car that hit him.

Israel’s family has questions and needs answers after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver last month, according to Fort Worth police.

Israel’s family says a Ring camera shows he casually left his home on Nov. 9 but never returned. A missing juvenile report was issued. Loved ones searched across Fort Worth.

The teen’s body was found in a ditch on the I-30 Service Road near the Loop 820 interchange. It’s unclear when he was hit.

"I mean, we searched this street up and down," said Israel’s aunt, Kristy Day. "We didn’t go into that median area."

Israel’s family lives nearby. They say he regularly walked to nearby stores.

"The main question is who did this? Why didn’t they stop and render aid," Day said.

Fort Worth police don’t have specific details about the crash, a vehicle description or driver, leaving Ethan’s family pleading while mourning near the crash site.

"We want justice," said Camy Vera, Israel’s grandmother. "So this doesn’t happen to another family."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fort Worth police.