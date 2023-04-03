Missing Arlington man's body found in storage unit

Arlington police are investigating a man's body found at a storage facility.

It comes after a recent search began for an army veteran who worked nearby as a store clerk without missing a shift for years.

Investigators at the Public Storage facility on South Cooper Street say tentatively the deceased man is 27-year-old Debony Maffett II.

After March 23, he failed to show up for work at a convenience store where he hasn’t missed a shift in more than two years.

On March 27, the store owner and Maffett’s family from Atlanta started spreading word of his disappearance and filed a missing person report.

Arlington investigators flew a drone over places Maffett frequented, including a nearby park, after his phone was pinged there. There were tips of sightings, but he was never found.

Although high functioning, Maffett lived with mental challenges and was known to sometimes sleep at a storage unit he rented.

FOX 4 spoke to 7-Eleven store owner Alyson Lawson Monday before this discovery. Maffett worked at each of her two stores that are situated across the street from one another.

"I actually called him that morning and asked him if he could do a shift change. He said, sure not a problem. He walked across the street. He went back across the street, clocked out, and I saw him walking south on Matlock and nobody has seen or heard from him again," she said. "He’s never missed a shift. When he comes in, he’s very quiet and very nice, very well-mannered."

Maffett’s cause of death has not been determined.

That information will come once the Tarrant County medical examiner makes a positive ID and determines the manner of death.