Mineral Wells 5-year-old hit by bus on school campus

A student at Lamar Elementary School in Mineral Wells was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a Public Transit Services bus.

Police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. just as school was starting.

The 5-year-old was exiting the bus and the bus rolled forward, striking the child.

The child was reportedly alert and conscious while being airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center. There’s no word on his or her condition.

Mineral Wells police are now working with the school district and the bus company to investigate the accident.

They plan to review video from onboard the bus and outside the school to determine if any charges should be filed.

Mineral Wells ISD's first day of school was this past Monday.