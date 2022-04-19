Millions donated to build new southern Dallas deck park

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Former mayors of Dallas joined the current mayor Tuesday to announce a funding milestone for Dallas’ newest deck park.

The Southern Gate Park is currently under construction by the Dallas Zoo in Oak Cliff, over Interstate 35 between Marsalis and Ewing avenues.

RELATED: Work begins on second Dallas deck park over I-35

So far, a nonprofit group has raised more than $62 million for the first phase of the five-acre park.

Former and current city leaders say the park will attract people from all over and will help drive up the economy in southern Dallas.

"It will be a place where families come not just for those of us who live in the southern sector. We are going to see people come from all over the region," said former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk.

"The economic development from this is going to be amazing," added former Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Funding for the project has been from private donations.

It’s now at 75% of its fundraising goal.

The park’s first phase is expected to open in 2024.

Advertisement

RELATED: Fair Park’s largest parking lot to be converted into a park