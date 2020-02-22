Expand / Collapse search

Mike Bloomberg to make campaign stop in Fort Worth ahead of Super Tuesday

Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in Fort Worth days before the Democratic primary is held in Texas on Super Tuesday.

The former mayor of New York City will hold a rally in Fort Worth on Wednesday, February 26. The location of the event is not yet known.

A day after that, he will be in Houston as part of his sixth campaign stop in Texas.

Bloomberg has 19 field offices and 180 staff on the ground in Texas. 