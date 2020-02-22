Mike Bloomberg to make campaign stop in Fort Worth ahead of Super Tuesday
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in Fort Worth days before the Democratic primary is held in Texas on Super Tuesday.
The former mayor of New York City will hold a rally in Fort Worth on Wednesday, February 26. The location of the event is not yet known.
A day after that, he will be in Houston as part of his sixth campaign stop in Texas.
Bloomberg has 19 field offices and 180 staff on the ground in Texas.