Midlothian woman found stabbed to death in Lubbock apartment

A 23-year-old Midlothian woman was found stabbed to death in her West Texas apartment.

Molly Beckman was a student at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Lubbock.

Police found Beckman Tuesday night after police performed a welfare check. They say their initial investigation leads them to believe this was a domestic-related homicide.

The victim's ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was found dead in Crosby County, which is east of Lubbock.

Police say the cases are related and do not believe there is a public safety threat.