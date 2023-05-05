Midlothian 9-year-old girl driven over during attempted carjacking is back home from hospital

A 9-year-old Midlothian girl who was driven over by a truck during an attempted carjacking in Louisiana is back home from the hospital.

Shelby Ayers suffered broken bones and road rash.

Police in Minden, Louisiana, which is a town outside Shreveport, said she was struck by a 16-year-old in a stolen pickup.

This happened after police said another teen tried to steal the family's car with Shelby’s older sisters inside.

Just a few days ago, the 9-year-old was in a Louisiana hospital and couldn't walk or even sit up, but now she’s back home in Midlothian.

Her mother was going to meet the girls and their father in Florida after they drove to a cheerleading competition, but instead, she had to drive to the emergency room in Shreveport after her daughter was driven over.

"It is nothing short of a miracle. A lot of community support. I know the girls are having a hard time not being with their other family and wish they were," Amber Ayers said.

Amber is relieved to be back in North Texas with her family.

The first thing her daughters wanted to do was watch the stream of their cheer family competing in the All-Star World Championship in Orlando.

Before Midlothian’s Liberty Cheer began their routine, the girls held up three photos for the Ayers girls who were supposed to be on the mat performing as well.

[REPORTER: "How does that make you feel?"]

"Special," Shelby responded.

Shelby is out of the hospital after she was driven over by a truck during an attempted carjacking.

It happened early Tuesday morning at a Love’s truck stop in Minden, Louisiana.

The three girls and their father were traveling to Florida for the cheerleading competition when they made a quick stop.

Amber was planning on flying to Florida and meeting them there.

"It’s like living in a nightmare. It doesn’t seem real," Amber said.

Shelby and her father went inside the gas station store while her two older sisters stayed in the car.

That’s when police said two 16-year-old boys pulled up in a stolen pickup truck.

The girls’ father saw one teen hop out of the truck and into the front seat of their vehicle.

He immediately ran outside and Shelby followed.

Police said the getaway driver drove right over her, with the pickup's wheels missing her.

"The suspect in the truck just floored it and barreled over the 9-year-old, runs over the little girl, takes off, picks the other suspect up, and then they flee," Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said.

Amber told FOX 4 an ER doctor who had just left her shift just happened to be pumping gas and stepped in to help.

Shelby was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Shreveport, where she was treated for a broken collarbone, a head laceration, and road rash.

"Watching her in the hospital, making that drive down there was extremely difficult," Amber said. "Her, from the first day, to now, is night and day difference. She’s a miracle."

They are thankful for all the support from the cheer community.

Shelby and her sisters will spend the weekend resting and cheering on their teammates from home.

"I love them and really miss them," Shelby said.

While Liberty Cheer is still competing, they have been in constant communication with the Ayers family.