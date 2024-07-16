Michelin Guide coming to 5 Texas cities

article

A prestigious reviewer known for turning restaurants into destinations is finally headed to Texas.

For the first time, Michelin, the most recognized rating system for restaurants in the world, will add Texas eateries to its guide.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will release a Michelin Guide to restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

The focus won't just be on expensive restaurants that few people can afford.

Barbecue and even Tex-Mex could be included.

While Michelin doesn't share the qualifications for the rating system, they did say the inspectors are looking for food that is unique to Texas.

"I think the Michelin Star is such a monumental award and for it to be now in Texas is a huge deal," said Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, the Executive Chef at Jose on Lovers.

Michelin Guide inspectors are anonymous and independent.

They pay for their own bills, just like any customer.

Now that the dream has become a reality, local chefs are excited.

"I would say think about your sports, your favorite sport, whether it’s football or golf, The Masters, let’s say the Super Bowl, it’s 10 times bigger than that for a restaurant owner or a chef," said Quiñones-Pittman.

The process takes several months for inspectors to select and award Michelin Stars. A restaurant can receive a one star, two star or three star rating.

Michelin also has special distinctions for restaurants that offer great food at moderate prices.

There's a sustainability Green Star award as well.

"It also allows other restaurants to step up their game, like, I might not be able to reach a Michelin Star because of my service or the size of my dining room or the size of my staff, but I can reach it through these other ways that I’ve also been working really hard for," explained Quiñones-Pittman.

Craig Davis, the president and CEO of Visit Dallas, says they've been working on a partnership with Michelin for about four years.

He says the awards are not only good for the Dallas food scene, but also for the city's economy.

"It also leads people to want to come to Dallas to invest more for create jobs. This is all part of our reputation out there," said Davis.

Quiñones-Pittman says this will bring a positive change in the dynamic of the restaurant scene in Texas.

"We know our passion and our culture that goes into our food, so we know I wouldn’t say we know we’re Michelin Star restaurants, but we know how passionate we are when it comes to our restaurants. So for the world to see that on a world stage is huge," she said.

There is not a limit on the number of restaurants that could be included in the guide.

The official list is expected to be announced later this year.

Why does Michelin review restaurants?

(Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Michelin that reviews restaurants is the same company as the one that makes tires.

At the turn of the 20th century, the company published a restaurant guide in France to encourage trips so they could sell tires.